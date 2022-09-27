Deepika Padukone Hospitalised In Mumbai After She Complained Of 'Uneasiness': Report

BOLLYWOOD actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to hospital on Monday night after she complained of uneasiness. As per media reports, she is currently fine and doing well now.

Deepika was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she went under numerous tests at the hospital which took almost half a day, a PinkVilla report stated. According to the reports, the 'Gehraaiyaan' actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalized. Fortunately, she is well now. However, neither Deepika nor her team issued any confirmation on the whole matter as of now.

Earlier in June, the actress was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after she had an increased heart rate. In Hyderabad, the actress was shooting for her upcoming film with Prabhas. She was kept under observation in the hospital for about half a day, there too.

Meanwhile, on Deepika's professional front, the actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film was directed by Shakun Batra. She will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in an untitled film directed by Naga Chaitanya that will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Apart from these, Deepika is also a part of 'The Intern' where she will be reuniting with her 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan and there are speculations that she will be joining Brahmastra 2 in the role of Amrita. Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's Magnum Opus film which was released recently and features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.