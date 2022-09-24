Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Million Dollar Smile In These BTS Pics | See Here

Deepika Padukone is busy these days with her shoots and working on her upcoming film 'Pathaan'. However, she never fails to keep her fans updated about her professional life. The actress took to social media to share the behind the scene pictures of her recent shoot and she looks absolutely stunning.

Sharing the behind the scene pictures, Deepika wrote, "What do you think I’m thinking about…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

As soon as Deepika posted these beautiful pictures, her fans spammed the comment section with heart emoticons. One fan wrote, "You’re so CUTE." Another commented, "You look stunning." In the pictures, Deepika can be seen posing for the camera. She can be seen wearing the denim blue jacket and jeans and has kept her hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Deepika is also working on her upcoming film 'Pathaan'. She shared a picture of her script and mic which seems like the movie's dubbing session. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "#WIP #pathaan".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and wore a stunning white lehenga. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It’s the last one for me…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika also had a small cameo in Brahmastra. She essayed the role of Amrita aka Jalastra in the film. Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Deepika will be seen in Brahmastra 2. Recently, Journalist Anupama Chopra, on Film Companion, talked about the Brahmastra Part two. She said, "I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Project K, along with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. She will star in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. This will be Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik and it will be an action film. Moreover, she will star in The Intern, which is the Indian remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan.