Deepika Padukone Dominates New Lensa AI Art Trend; Asks Fans To Pick Their Favourite

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is currently garnering praises for her latest released song Besharam Rang from her upcoming highly anticipated film Pathaan. The actress never misses out on any social media trend and on Saturday, she headed to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of her AI-generated avatars and the netizens are already gushing over the same.

Dominating the new Lensa AI art trend, the Pathaan actress dropped some of her adorable pictures on the photo-blogging site and asked her fans to suggest which of those looks she should use for her future projects. "Il have them all…Thanks! Which one’s your favourite?! *sic)," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The first picture had Deepika donning a floral headband, while the second one featured her in an astronaut suit and the third picture had her pencil sketch, while the fourth one had her wearing a big floral crown.

Meanwhile, netizens have been pouring in reactions in the comments section as one user wrote, "Future you feel like you need to do a SciFi film next!," another fan commented, "You are more beautiful in Reality," a netizen also wrote, "All of them but there’s something so mesmerizing about third one!!!" Other fans also dropped hearts on the post.

As Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan, the movie's first song 'Besharam Rang' is finally out. The fresh dance number features Deepika Padukone in sizzling hot bikinis as she shows some exotic moves, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen matching steps with her.