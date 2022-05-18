New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There, she did it again! Deepika Padukone mesmerized everyone with her first Cannes 2022 red carpet look. The actress just so effortlessly graced the red carpet in a black and gold saree look. Deepika Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi sari as the Bollywood star, who serves as a jury member for the 75th edition of the film gala, turned up at the Cannes red carpet with matching jewellery from the ace designer's Aakash Tara collection.

Padukone matched the sari with a headband and chandelier earrings to complete the look. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The outfit featured stripes which were block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople, read a note posted on Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle.

See Deepika's look here:

At the red carpet, Padukone posed with fellow jury members French actor Vincent Lindon, English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

Also, the sari was Padukone's second Sabyasachi outfit at the Cannes after the actor attended a photocall with the rest of the jury members earlier in the day.

For the photocall, the 36-year-old actor wore a beige and green outfit and jewellery from Sabyasachi's resort series collection "Tropic of Calcutta".

The outfit included a Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by company paintings with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool green trousers.

She paired the dress with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that was crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds.

Meanwhile, as a part of the eight-member jury, Padukone, best known for her films "Piku", "Padmaavat" and "Gehraiyaan", will help in selecting the winner for the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

