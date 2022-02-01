New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film will premier on February 11, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Recently, the star cast and the director got chatty with one of the leading portals, and revealed some behind the scenes gossip about each other.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika and Shakun ganged up against Ananya when they were asked to name the person who used their phone between the shots. On hearing this, both pointed their fingers at Ananya and Deepika further added, "PM hai, duniya chalati hai". Shakun also joked, "Pura Insta inhi pe chal raha hai". However, Ananya protested against their answers and said that she works on her phone.

Not just this, the trio was further asked to name the person who will start laughing and ruin an intense scene and once again, Deepika and Shakun pointed at Ananya, leaving her stunned. The Student of the Year actress question them, "Huh! Me. When?". To this, Shakun narrated an incident where Ananya laughed during the shooting of a 'serious scene' and didn't even accept her mistake.

"This is absolutely true. We were filming the last scene of the film and it was also the last day of the shoot. Here, Ananya is laughing in the shot which was of a serious scene. I told her after the scene 'I'm looking at the wide shot and you're laughing'. And she's like 'I was laughing for the take' and I said 'You can't be laughing for the take because it's a serious scene'," Shakun was quoted saying.

He further added, "And then she's trying to justify that 'No, no I was acting' and I was like 'Don't lie'. Because she's just not laughing in the take but repeatedly laughing looking at the crew. So that was going on, very unprofessional."

Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the film is set to premiere across more than 240 countries and territories.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv