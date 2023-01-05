Deepika Padukone Birthday: Watch These Old Ads Featuring The 'Pathaan' Star Before Her Big Bollywood Debut

Global Icon and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday on January 5. Establishing herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and becoming a global star, the 'Mastani' of B-town has had it all.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted with her husband Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport where the two left for her birthday vacation to a disclosed location. From making her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007s 'Om Shanti Om' to unveiling the FIFA 2022 trophy at an international level, the diva was a model before her career seemed to take a pace.

Here are some of the commercials Deepika Padukone starred in before her career as an actress.

One of the first ads Deepika Padukone was featured in was for a toothpaste brand released in 2004 where she can be seen dancing in the bathroom with an animated toothpaste dancing along with her.

Deepika Padukone was next seen in a TV commercial for a popular soft drink brand which gave her wide recognition amongst the biggest designers in the country. Dancing and jumping in puddles of muddy water on the road in the ad, she is next seen drinking from a bottle in the commercial.

The 'Leela' of Bollywood was also featured in a Chennai-based clothing store where she donned the character of a working woman while meeting her traditional roots as well.

Deepika Padukone is the elder daughter of the Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone, who was a national-level badminton player. After years of struggle in the field of modeling, she eventually got her big break and recognition as 'Shanti Priya' in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om.'

Completing more than a decade in the Bollywood industry she is every director's number-one choice and a dream to work with. From giving repetitive hits in her career including 'Chennai Express', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Piku', 'Happy New Year', 'Padmavat' and more, the actress has also had her fair share of success and failures.

Talking about her workfront, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's OTT release 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan.'

Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and will soon be featured in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.