New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone is everyone's go-to guide when it comes to styling for a party, casual lunch and dinner date or airport. The actress can pull off any style, whether it's the girl next door, desi femme fatale, or bold chic. However, the actress often plays safe with her styling game, but she doesn't keep it cliche and has her own journey of sartorial choices. Deepika always adds her own punch to give a bold and glamourous look.

As the actress is going to celebrate her birthday tomorrow, January 5, take a look at her most iconic fashion hits. Check out below:

1. Monochrome

Ever since Monochrome entered the fashion industry, Deepika seems to love this trend. She aced the style by mixing textures and tones of the same colour, whether it was for an event or an airport. Here have a look:

2. Black is Love

Deepika is often spotted wearing black colour outfits, but not many have noticed that her every outfit doesn't carry a monotonous look. Yes, she is always reinventing black, sometimes by pairing with patent leather, OTT sleeves, blazer with a hood or adding accessories. Here have a look:

3. Androgyny

Oversized is not always boring or cool, one can make it look sexy by wearing it like Deepika. In the below image, she paired an oversized red colour suit with chunky sneakers. She accessorised her look with dainty jewellery, making it look not so cliche. Well, instead of sneakers one can also pair them with block heels, making heads turn at the workplace. Here have a look:

4. Layering like Deepika

The actress always nails the look when it comes to layering. She has her way of wearing those jackets whether it's for a casual party or airport, Deepika manages to make heads turn. Here have a look:

5. High-waist Denim with classics

Deepika is often spotted wearing high-waist denim with a crisp white shirt or oversized sweatshirt, making the combination look classic. Here have a look:

In advance Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv