Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 6 Performances Of The Bollywood Superstar That Prove She Is The Ultimate Queen

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone celebrates her 37th birthday on January 5. The actor, who has established herself as one of the finest and most bankable actors in the country today, is currently one of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema worldwide.

Having made her debut back in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shaanti Om’, Deepika Padukone has so far worked in more than 40 films in her 15 year long career. Recently, the actor made the nation proud by unveiling the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar and becoming the first ever Indian to do so.

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, take a look at 6 performances of Bollywood’s ‘Shaantipriya’ that prove she is a star beyond stars:

Cocktail

Hailed as the career changing performance of Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood diva proved with her performance in this Homi Adjania film that she is an effortless actor. Her role of a troubled ‘Veronica’ won over hearts and critics alike and established her as an ‘actor’ in the industry.

Piku

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starred together on the big screen for the first time in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Piku’. The film won over the critics and helped Deepika rule the award season with her performance as the responsible daughter.

Bajirao Mastani

Also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ marked Deepika Padukone’s second onscreen collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor played the role of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao’s second wife Mastani and won critical acclaim for her performance.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time after their public breakup in this Ayan Mukerji directorial about life, friends and love. The film went on to become a superhit at the box-office and won over the audiences with its high on life approach .

Om Shaanti Om

Debuts are always special. Farah Khan casted Deepika Padukone in a double role in this 2007-film, Om Shaanti Om. Deepika Padukone made her dream debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film and won several best debut awards.

Chennai Express

Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama film Chennai Express became a blockbuster hit, thanks to the golden pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood diva’s accent and mannerisms as Meenamma were loved immensely by the audiences and the film went on to become a blockbuster hit.