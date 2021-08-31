Good news for all Deepika Padukone fans as the actress is soon going to star STXfilms and Temple Hill Production's romantic-comedy film as a lead actress.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is riding high on success with her every film rocking the box-office in the Hindi cinema. The actress who made her international debut from film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel, was eyeing more Hollywood films to expand her horizon, and well, the actress has final bagged one. However, this time she is going to be the lead heroine of the film.

Yes, you read that right, the actress is going to star in a cross-cultural romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill. Not just this, the film will be produced under Deepika Padukone's Ka productions banner.

For unversed, Temple Hill Production's Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen have churned out several super hit films like The Fault in Our Stars, Twilight Series, Love and Simon.

Speaking about the project, Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.”

Announcing the project, Deepika Padukone said that Ka Productions was founded to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. She further expressed her excitement on collaborating with SRXfilms and Temple Hill Productions.

"I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” said Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv