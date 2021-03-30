Deepika Padukone is reportedly upset for not getting the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which went to Alia Bhatt. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The gossip mills have gone into overdrive with reports that Deepika Padukone is not happy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yes, apparently the actress is allegedly angry with the filmmaker for not offering his upcoming film Gangubai kathiawadi to her and instead giving it to Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, reports further state that Deepika was offered an item song in the film which she denied to do. However, a source was quoted by Spotboye rubbished the reports of any such fall out. "Deepika and Ranveer both continue to remain close to Sanjay Bhansali. In fact all through the period when Sanjay was suffering from Covid-19 they messaged him every day asking how he was," said the source.

Clearing the air about the item number, the source further added, "Do you think it makes sense to offer a dance number to an actress if she has been rejected for the lead? No, Deepika was never offered Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was already playing a female gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi based on the work of the same author who wrote Gangubai Kathiawadi. Of course, that project got shelved. But by then Sanjay Bhansali had moved on."

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is based on a real-life story of a madam of Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura.

The film has also been swimming in the pool of controversies after some residents of Kamathipura protested against it and accused the makers and cast of defaming Gangubai. Their official statement said, "The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura."

A court in Mumbai has even issued summons for Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after the complaint. The film is set to release on July 30.

