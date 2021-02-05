Deepika Padukone has become the most valued female celebrity with a brand value of USD 50.4 Million (approximately Rs 360 crore). In the list, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are on 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spot.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: With a brand value of USD 50.4 Million (approximately Rs 360 crore), Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has become India's most valued female celebrity, according to Duff &Phelps Celebrity brand Valuation Study. However, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has managed to stay on the top of the list for the fourth consecutive year with a brand value of USD 237.7 Million (approximately Rs 1,700 crore). The cricketer has beaten superstars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan in the list.

Akshay Kumar stands at the second number of this list with a brand value of USD 118.9 Million (approximately Rs 800 crore). While Ranveer Singh is on the third number with a brand value of USD 102.9 Million (approximately Rs 700 crore), whereas Shah Rukh Khan is on the fourth number with a brand value of $51.1 Million (approximately Rs 300 crore).

The Baajirao Mastani actress has become the most valued female celebrity with a brand value of $50.4 Million (approximately Rs 360 crore). In the list, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are on 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spot.

Actress Alia Bhatt has a brand value of USD 48.0 Million (approximately Rs 340 crore), while Ayushmann too has the same brand value. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan has a brand value of USD 45 Million (approximately Rs 320 crore) and the Big B Amitabh Bachchan has a brand value of USD 44.2 Million (approximately Rs 320 crore).

The last spot has been bagged by actor Hrithik Roshan and he has the brand value of USD 39.4 Million (approximately Rs 280 crore).

To be noted, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been on this list for the past three years, and this time too he has managed to top the list. Earlier, in the year 2018, Virat became the most valued celebrity in the country, and in that same year, he endorsed around 24 brands.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Not only this, but she will also be seen in the sports drama film 83 in which she is starred opposite her husband Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of Kapil Dev, and the actress will be essaying the role of his wife.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma