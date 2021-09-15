As per reports Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a new bungalow in Alibaug which costs around Rs 22 crore. Scroll down to know more details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the 'it' couples of Bollywood who have achieved many milestones in terms of acting together. And now since they are married, the duo have many more dreams which they've seen together. One of them came true when they recently bought a house.

Yes, if reports are to be believed, Ranveer and Deepika have become proud owners of a plush bungalow in Alibaug. As per portal Money Control, it cost them a whopping Rs 22 crore. You read that right! The report further stated that according to the registration documents shared by Zapkey.com, Deepika and Ranveer are two buyers of the property.

Talking about the property, it is spread across 2.25 acres of land and is a 5BHK house. Situated in Satirje, the bungalow is just at a 10 mins distance from Kihim beach.

Now isn't it great?

Well, however, there has not been any official confirmation about the same. Neither Deepika nor Ranveer has confirmed buying any property.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in upcoming film 83 which is based on Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory which happened in 1983. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of then Indian Captain Kapil Dev whereas Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi Bhatia.

Apart from that, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht lined up. On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. She also has The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal