'Deepika Padukone And I Bonded Over Our Rejections And Struggles As Outsiders': Ranveer Singh

One of the most admired couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's banter on social media always makes fans gush over the two of them. Deepika and Ranveer met each other in 2012, and after almost 7 years of dating, the duo tied the knot in 2018.

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh opened up about his relationship with Deepika Padukone and how the duo individually had to work their way up in the entertainment world. The 'Cirkus' star added that Irrespective of their struggles and rejections, the duo was able to find a connection and solace in each other.

Ranveer Singh in an interview with Esquire Singapore talked about how the people in his life keep him grounded and sober. The actor opened up about his close-knit circle which includes his family and friends, adding that his wife Deepika Padukone prefers to stay away from the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying, "They're like, as you said, a very simple middle-class to an upper-middle-class family, and they're centered and grounded people." The actor also quoted his wife and him both being outsiders as both do not belong to a family of actors and shared their fair share of struggles and rejections over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

"Always seen supporting his family through ups and downs, Ranveer Singh further stated that Deepika loves to be a homemaker and he enjoys it. The actor said, "She's also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She's that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We've both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one's supportive family, etc.," Ranveer Singh added in his interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Meanwhile, both actors are busy with their film promotions and shoots. Ranveer Singh will be seen on screen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus.' The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, ready to hit the screen on December 23. The actor recently completed the shoot of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan.' The film is slated to release on January 25. The actress will be seen alongside actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Project K.' She also has an action-fighter in her kitty alongside Hrithik Roshan.