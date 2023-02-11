Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday Mark '1 Year Of Gehraiyaan' With Throwback Pic, Thank Karan Johar

The romantic drama movie Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, finally completed its one year on February 11. Gehraiyaan is a successful endeavour as it was released directly to Amazon Prime Video and generated a profit of 40.00 Crores in addition to the profit from satellite rights. The movie's songs garnered a lot of attention after it hit the theatres.

Now, celebrating the one-year-anniversary on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar took to his Story section and posted a video from Gehraiyaan. "One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre half way through, was discussed and debated... But most certainly not ignored!" he penned.

Now, sharing Karan Johar's Instagram story on her account, Deepika Padukone wrote, "My whole (a white-coloured heart) #Alisha #1yearofGehraiyaan." Take a look:

Earlier, in the day, Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback picture from the set featuring herself, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Shakun Batra.

Sharing the adorable pic, she wrote in the caption, "special people, special movie #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much forever grateful for this @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ayeshadevitre @dharmamovies @naseeruddin49 @rkrkay @primevideoin @dharmamovies @Viacom18Studios @Jouska.films @sonymusicindia @kaushal_dp and the whole team."

In their first mainstream film, the independent musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta composed the music and original score for the movie. For the songs, Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari composed the lyrics. The song featured in the movie's teaser trailer is Lothika Jha's rendition of "Frontline" with lyrics penned by Tewari in Hindi.