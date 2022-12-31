Deepika Padukone All Set To Welcome 2023; Kareena Kapoor Khan Chases Last Sunset Of 2022 And More

On New Year's eve, B-town celebrities have been sharing their success stories via video montages on their respective social media handles. Deepika Padukone, who emerged as one of the biggest names in Bollywood, took to her Instagram handle and shared a small video which is a compilation of whatever the actress achieved in the year 2022.

The video starts with a text reading, "with that 2022 season comes to an end." The video then features the Bajirao Mastani actress introducing herself, "Hi everyone I'm Deepika Padukone, we are here at the Times 100 Impact Awards." The video then cuts down to her stunning appearances at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where she also marked her debut as one of the jury members.

The clip also has luxury brand Louis Vuitton announcing Deepika Padukone as their house ambassador. Last but not the least, there is a glimpse of the Piku star unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar with Iker Casillas before Argentina vs France final. "2023 here we come!," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently on vacation mode with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh, also headed to her IG stories and shared a glimpse of Taimur skiing. Along with it, she wrote in the caption, "Gliding into 2023 be like."

Not only this, Kareena also posted a picture of herself with a beautiful view. Bebo looked chic in a blue and black checked shirt and blue pants which she teamed up with black-coloured loafers. "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you."

Suhana Khan also posted a slew of pictures featuring herself and AbRam on her Instagram Stories. The pics saw AbRam running towards his elder sister for a warm hug. Sharing them, Suhana added black heart emoticon.

Sidharth Malhotra also said goodbye to 2022 in style. He shared a video montage which is a compilation of some of pictures of him in a single outfit. Sid looked dapper in a printed shirt and beige pants. "Saying goodbye to 2022 in style," he captioned his post.