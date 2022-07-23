Deepesh Bhan Died Due To Brain Haemorrhage While Playing Cricket, Reveals Co-Star Aasif Sheikh

Deepesh Bhan, who was a famous character in the popular comedy TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, passed away on Saturday at the age of 41. Now, as per veteran Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh died due to a brain hemorrhage. As per Sheikh, blood was coming out of Bhan's eye which indicated that the actor suffered a brain hemorrhage.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sheikh said that on Saturday morning, Bhan went to the gym and later stopped at his building’s compound at Dahisar to play cricket and suddenly collapsed.

“He bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while, and fell down. He never got up,” Sheikh was quoted in Hindustan Times.

Later the actor was rushed to the hospital which is nearby to his house, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“There was blood coming out of his eyes, it’s a clear sign of brain haemorrhage. The doctor said it’s a sure shot of brain haemorrhage. He must have not eaten anything in the morning, then while playing cricket bhaga Hoga, blood pressure shoot up hogaya hoga. He immediately fell down. After 40, you should slow down a little bit and not exert yourself too much,” Sheikh added.

As soon as the news of Bhan's demise surfaced online, people from the TV industry were left shocked. The entire crew of the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai visited Bhan’s residence in the afternoon. Further, the funeral of the actor is slated for the evening.

Several TV industry celebs mourned Bhan's untimely demise. TV actress Kavita Kaushik who was a popular face of the comedy show FIR also expressed her grief and offered condolences to the late actor’s family on social media.

She tweeted, “In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in F.I.R, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one-year-old child and parents and us all."

Deepesh appeared in several comedy shows including ‘Comedy Ka King Kaun’, ‘Comedy Club’, ‘Bhootwala’, ‘F.I.R’, ‘Champ’, and ‘Sun Yaar Chill Maar’ on Bindass TV.