Deepesh Bhan Aka Malkhan Singh From Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Passes Away At 41

Deepesh Bhan, who played the character of Malkhan Singh on the popular comedy TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ passed away on Saturday at 41. The producers of the show, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli confirmed the news of his death. However, the reason for his death is still not known yet.

According to a report in ETimes, on Saturday morning, the actor was playing cricket and suddenly collapsed. After which, he was rushed to the hospital, where he took his last breath.

The entire crew of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ is in deep shock due to his demise. Actor Rohitashv Gour said that the entire team of the show is grieving Deepesh Bhan's untimely death. Deepesh was a part of the show for a very long time.

“Our call time for the show was a little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don’t know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show," Gour told ETimes.

TV actress Kavita Kaushik who was a popular face of the comedy show FIR also expressed her grief and offered condolences to the late actor’s family on social media. She tweeted, “In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in F.I.R, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one-year-old child and parents and us all."

Deepesh appeared in several comedy shows including ‘Comedy Ka King Kaun’, ‘Comedy Club’, ‘Bhootwala’, ‘F.I.R’, ‘Champ’ and ‘Sun Yaar Chill Maar’ of Bindass TV.