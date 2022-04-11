New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding came out, there has been a lot of buzz going on amongst their fans. However, the couple has not made any official announcement about their marriage yet. Now, for the first time, Alia has something to say after the news of her wedding made headlines. Recently, YouTuber and Content Creator Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, posted a hilarious video on Alia and Ranbir's wedding, and Alia Bhatt commented on the post.

In the video, Nick has recreated a scene from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh. He can be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and running barefoot behind a car, which has a placard 'Alia weds Ranbir'. His photo with Alia Bhatt can be seen in the video, and then he replaced his photo with Ranbir's picture. In the caption, Nick wrote, "Me on 17th April", along with a broken heart emoticon. The video has already got 1.3 million views within 2 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

Alia Bhatt commented on the post and wrote, "Ded" with laughing emoticons. To this, Nick replied, "So am I from inside". Actress Asha Negi also wrote, "Let's run together for this one".

Nick's fans have also some hilarious reactions to the video. One person wrote, "it's time for your version of "Channa Mereya", while another person commented, Alia won't go in Swift Dzire".

According to a report in India Today, Alia's uncle and Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother Robin Bhatt revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14, and Alia's Mehndi will begin on April 13. India Today also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranja, and Manish Malhotra have also received the invitation.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav