OTT Movie Releases December 2022: Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' To Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera' And More To Watch Out For

Upcoming OTT Web Series December 2022: Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal's new films will be having a direct-to-digital release. (Image Credits: Twitter)

December 2022 will see several new movies releasing on leading OTT platforms. Kartik Aaryan will be returning with a direct-to-digital release of his upcoming thriller film 'Freddy'. Vicky Kaushal too will be featuring in his next OTT project, 'Govinda Naam Mera.'

Take a look at the movies releasing on digital platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more that you should out for in December 2022:

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Freddy

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F

What Is It About: The lines between love and obsession blur in this romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

What To Watch: Monster

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Mohanlal

What Is It About: On their first wedding anniversary, Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur from Punjab walks into the lives of Anil Chandra and Bhamini. Little do they know that this man will change their future

What To Watch: Govinda Naam Mera

When Does It Release: December 16, 2022

Who’s In It: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani

What Is It About: Stuck between a bad marriage with Gauri and his love for Suku, Govinda Waghmare gets into more trouble one day.

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Qala

When Does It Release: December 01, 2022

Who’s In It: Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan

What Is It About: Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

What To Watch: Love Today

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana and Yogi Babu

What Is It About: Two young lovers, who are made to exchange their phones for a day and what happens due to that

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Blurr

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah

What Is It About: The story revolves around a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

What To Watch: India Lockdown

When Does It Release: December 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and Zarin Shihab.

What Is It About: Four parallel stories about the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic on the people of India