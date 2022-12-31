Debina Bonnerjee's 2022 Journey Is Filled With Family And Maternity Glimpses | Watch Video

Actor Debina Bonnerjee had an amazing year filled with love, wishes, and light as the actress became a mother twice in one year with giving birth to two most adorable daughters in 2022. A video montage shared by Debina Bonnerjee summed up her beautiful journey of 2022 filled with family love and her amazing maternity journey.

Taking it to her Instagram, the actress shared a video comprising several of her unseen pictures from her maternity shoot to yoga sessions, to vacationing with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina Bonnerjee shared pictures of her elder daughter Lianna sleeping with her after her birth, to their recent Christmas celebration, welcoming both of their daughters in 2022. Debina wrote in her caption, "Dear 2022…Thanks for the memories."

The video begins with the pictures of Debina's daughter looking super adorable wrapped up in a cozy orange blanket. Next the actress can be seen on a vacation with her husband enjoying the view, ice cream and twinning in black pictures as well.

(Image Credits:@debinabon/Instagram)

She also gave a small glimpse of herself donned up in red for her baby shower, while showing a cute baby bump while posing near a pool and a short glimpse from her maternity photo shoot. She also shared the baby feet of her younger daughter and their Christmas celebration picture.

(Image Credits:@debinabon/Instagram)

Reacting to her post, Debina Bonnerjee's fans wrote, "This year is indeed special, you got 2 precious angels," While another fan commented, "Aww..this was a beautiful year with beautiful memories."

Several other fans wrote, "love you diii. happy for you this year you were blessed with 2 daughters..happy family," and also commented "Lovely memories' '. While some wished her "Happy new year, my queen."

Debina Bonnerjee first met Gurmeet Choudhary on the sets of their 2008 hit show 'Ramayan', where in 2011 the two tied the knot. The couple was blessed with two daughters this year, as their first baby girl was welcomed in April 2022.

After eight months, the couple welcomed their second child on November 11, where Gurmeet Choudhary shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."