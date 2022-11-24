Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Glimpse Of Her Newborn Daughter; Her Emotional Note Will Definitely Melt Your Hearts | Read

Television star Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed her second child, a daughter with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The duo’s first daughter was born in April this year.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Debina Bonnerjee shared a glimpse of her second daughter. In the caption of her post, the television star penned a long note on how she is a different mother this time round.

“TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down,” read Debina Bonnerjee’s Instagram post.

“Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing. 📝@emmarobinsonuk,” concluded her post.

Several celebrities and Instagram users took to the comments section to react to Debina’s post. One user wrote, “wwwwww this is so beautiful. Congratulations!” while another wrote, “The best gift your first one can have for her life.”

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary starred together in their superhit mythological show on television, ‘Ramayan’ as Ram and Sita. The duo got married on February 15, 2011 and got married for the second time on October 4, 2021.

In April this year, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. Debina and Gurmeet named their firstborn Lianna.

On November 11, the couple announced that they welcomed their second child.

Taking to his Instagram account, Gurmeet Choudhary shared a special announcement post that read, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”