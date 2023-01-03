Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Their Second Daughter's Name- 'Divisha'; Know It's Meaning

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have revealed the name of their second daughter. The duo name her Divisha. On Tuesday, Debina and Gurmeet headed to their respective social media handles and dedicated a heartfelt post for their newborn. Along with this, they also explained the meaning of their name.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina dropped an adorable photograph featuring herself, Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughter Divisha. The trio could be seen sitting inside a wheel-like structure. "Our Magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," she wrote in the caption. On the other hand, Gurmeet also shared the same post on his Instagram space.

Fans poured in blessings for little Divisha, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "@guruchoudhary @debinabon always be happy, make good memories together, be happy with your children, be happy with everything," another one wrote, "Our little one is named Divisha too, she's a true blessing of goddess Durga," while other fans dropped hearts.

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child on November 11. Debina recently shared a letter for her on Instagram, which read, "TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found."

"Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing. @emmarobinsonuk," the letter further read.