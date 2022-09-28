Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman To Reprise His Role Of Wolverine In Ryan Reynolds-Starrer

RYAN REYNOLDS-starrer 'Deadpool' is one of the most popular Marvel franchises and fans were eagerly waiting for its third instalment. Meanwhile, the audience was disappointed when there was no announcement about Deadpool 3 at D23 Expo 2022. Ryan Reynolds has finally shared a big update about the film and Hugh Jackman is all set to join Deadpool 3. Moreover, the actor will reprise his role as Wolverine.

Sharing the announcement video, Ryan wrote, "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one."

In the video, Ryan asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to play Wolverine once again and he agrees.

Talking about Deadpool, the movie is a spin-off of the X-Men film series. Deadpool franchise star Rya Reynolds is in the lead role. Apart from Ryan, the movie also stars Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. Ryan was also seen in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool revolves around Wade Wilson who hunts the man who gave him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman was first seen as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men. He later reprised his role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, Logan, etc. He was last seen as Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan.

Whereas, at D23 Expo 2023, Marvel announced their future projects. This includes Fantastic Four, Armor Wars, Werewolf By Night, Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel has not announced the star cast of Fantastic 4 yet. Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez. Meanwhile, Thunderbolt stars David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Hannah John Kamen.

Meanwhile, in Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Emilia Clarke's role in the series is not disclosed yet.