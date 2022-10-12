'Deadpool 3', 'Avengers: Secret Wars', 'Fantastic Four' And 'Blade': New Release Dates Announced By Marvel | Check Here

Disney has announced new release dates of its films ‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ amongst others in a revision on Tuesday. The production house has decided to delay its MCU films.

Film and television franchise ‘Blade’, which was initially set for a release next year on November 3, 2023, has now been moved to September 6, 2024. This has caused a ripple effect of sorts for other MCU films and thus new release dates have been decided upon.

Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘Deadpool 3’, which was supposed to arrive on September 6, 2024, will now release worldwide on November 8, 2024. The film will also mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and has ignited a fresh bolt of excitement amongst the fans. ‘Deadpool 3’ will be directed by Shawn Levy.

One of the most highly anticipated films in the MCU lineup, ‘Fantastic Four’ will now release in theaters on February 14, 2025. The film was initially set for a release on November 8, 2024. Though the casting of the film has not been finalized yet, Matt Shakman will be directing the project.

The next installment in the ‘Avengers’ franchise, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ has also been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026, while an untitled Marvel film which was slated for a May 1, 2026 has now been removed from Disney’s calendar.

Disney has locked the release date of its science-fiction film, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ for May 24, 2024. Another film, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is slated for release on September 15, 2023.

In July this year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige attended the Comic-Con at San Diego and announced that ‘Fantastic Four’ would kick off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), making ‘Blade’ and ‘Deadpool 3’ the final two films in Phase Five.

The delay also means that two ‘Avenger’ films will now not be releasing in the same year.