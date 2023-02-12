DDLJ Box Office Collection: Re-Released Ahead Of Valentine's Day Shah Rukh And Kajol’s Epic Love Saga Collects Rs 12 Lakh

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic cult classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' recently re-released on a few national multiplex chains including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis ahead of Valentine's Day.

The iconic romantic saga directed by Aditya Chopra was re-released on limited screen and 28 years later, the charm of Aditya Chopra with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry is on pace mesmerizing the audience.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film collected Rs 2.50 Lakh in the three chains on February 10, followed by a 300 percent jump on February 11, where the 3-day weekend total stood at around Rs 22.50 Lakh.

The biggest spike in the business of DDLJ will see a rise on Valentine's Day as there is a possibility of hitting the Rs 20 Lakh number on the day of love. Overall in its week-long run, the film is expected to reach Rs 60 Lakh.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has now become a pop culture for the millennials and has been watched for generations on the big screen marking off an event from their bucket list. The film is also considered to be one of the greatest romantic films of Indian cinema with a collection of evergreen music and established a strong chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

These numbers are just within the first two days of the film's re-release, where already Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is creating waves at the box office. There are multiple films from the last 30 years that have been re-released on the occasion of Valentine's week, where DDLJ was the first pick from the entire set of presented catalogs.

The film also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles.