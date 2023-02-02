DC Studios CEO James Gunn Announces New Films, TV Shows Including Fresh Spins On 'Superman', 'Batman'

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, emphasised the importance of storytelling in a recent announcement about the company's upcoming projects. He declared that the new slate of film and television projects will be the focus of the next decade of comic book content from Warner Bros. Discovery, stating, "Storytelling is always king. That's all that matters to us."

The new co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have disclosed their plans for the DC Extended Universe. Gunn unveiled in a video posted on social media about a dozen projects that will make up the first new chapter of the DCEU, called Gods and Monsters.

"So as many of you know, DC has been disconnected in film and television for a long time," Gunn said in a video posted on Twitter. "And it’s one of our jobs, mine and Peter's, to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming, and animation that the characters are consistent, played by the same actors and it works within one story."

This announcement comes as Gunn’s film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in May. In the future, projects will be distinctly categorised as either part of the DCEU or DC Elseworlds, which exist outside the main continuity. This includes The Batman – Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman set for release on October 3, 2025. The highly anticipated Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga is set to release next year.

Here is what is coming as part of the next wave of DCEU projects.

Film Projects:

Superman: Legacy – Directed by Gunn and set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025, will centre on Superman juggling his Kryptonian background with his human upbringing.

The Authority: WildStorm figures will enter the DC Universe as part of The Authority, who take action according to their own sense of what's right.

The Brave and the Bold: The DC Extended Universe will debut Batman and Damian Wayne as Robin in the upcoming movie which was inspired by Grant Morrison's comic book series.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a science fiction action movie about Supergirl that is based on Tom King's comic book series.

Swamp Thing: The movie will go into the mysterious beginnings of Swamp Thing.

TV Projects:

Creature Commandos: In this seven-episode animated series, Amanda Waller builds a black operations unit out of monster inmates.

Waller: Characters from Peacemaker will appear in this television series which stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Booster Gold: Booster Gold is a character that poses as a superhero in the present using primitive technology from the future.

Paradise Lost: A drama in the vein of True Detective that follows intergalactic police officers John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they solve a sinister mystery. This drama is modelled around Game of Thrones and is set in Themyscira, the birthplace of Wonder Woman and the home of the Amazons. It centres on the origins and political intrigue of an island of only women.

"One of the things that's very important for me in all of these movies and TV series is that the director's vision and the vision of the writers and all of the creators is unique," Gunn said.

He noted that while the projects will have different tones, they will all feed into a greater over-arching story.

Remaining on the slate for 2023 are the theatrical releases of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.