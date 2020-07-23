These quotes from ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ will indeed make your heart to go helpless, ‘Dil Bechara’ indeed!

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American author John Green’s ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, after a blockbuster Hollywood adaptation in 2014, is all set for another adaptation from Mumbai’s entertainment world in ‘Dil Bechara’. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film will mark the final on-screen appearance of late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly died by suicide in Mumbai last month.

SSR’s fans and admirers are eagerly waiting to absorb his final on-screen portrayal, and one wonders what baggage the film carries due to its concept’s high-success in the literary and cinematic canvas of the West. These quotes from ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ will indeed make your heart to go helpless, ‘Dil Bechara’ indeed!

In the first chapter of the book, Hazel Grace, whose character in ‘Dil Bechara’ will be played by actress Sanjana Sanghi, says to Augustus (Sushant’s equivalent of Manny’s character), while urging him to be not afraid of ‘Oblivion’ that: “There will come a time when all of us are dead. All of us. There will come a time when there are no human beings remaining to remember that anyone ever existed or that our species ever did anything.

There will be no one left to remember Aristotle or Cleopatra, let alone you. Everything that we did and built and wrote and thought and discovered will be forgotten and all of this will have been for naught. Maybe that time is coming soon and maybe it is millions of years away, but even if we survive the collapse of our sun, we will not survive forever. There was time before organisms experienced consciousness, and there will be time after. And if the inevitability of human oblivion worries you, I encourage you to ignore it. God knows that’s what everyone else does.”

Top Quotes – ‘The Fault In Our Stars’

1. “You don't get to choose if you get hurt in this world...but you do have some say in who hurts you. I like my choices.”

2. “Grief does not change you Hazel, it reveals you.”

3. “That’s the thing about pain, it demands to be felt.”

4. “The marks humans leave are too often scars.”

5. “Some infinities are bigger than other infinities.”

6. “Oh, I wouldn't mind, Hazel Grace. It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you.”

7. “The world is not a wish-granting factory.”

8. “Some people don't understand the promises they're making when they make them,"

9. “My thoughts are stars I cannot fathom into constellations.”

10. “As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.”

