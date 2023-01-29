David Warner Shows His Version Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'; Fans Say, 'Bollywood Should Give Him A Chance'

B-town actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster movie Pathaan has been garnering praise from all around the globe. Not only the movie is limited to the Box Office numbers, but fans, as well as popular celebs from around the world, have also been hailing the superstar for his performance in the Siddharth Anand-directorial movie.

Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner, who is an avid social media user, headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself in Pathaan's avatar. The cricketer replaced SRK's visage with his own in a number of scenes from Pathaan. "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The post witnessed tremendous amount of reactions, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "I think Bollywood should give chance to warner for debut in this industry," another one wrote, "he should wear grease paint more than helmet .. ! he must be swinging his bat assuming him to be a warrior on the cricket ground," while an Instagram user wrote, "Warner brother love from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India."

Deepika Padukone, SRK, and John Abrahm-starrer movie Pathaan continue to shatter records at the Box Office. According to ANI, director Siddharth Anand recently reacted to Pathaan's success. He asserted, "Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first."

"It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally," he further noted.