New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Daughters share a very cool and magical bond with their fathers. They know that their fathers are best secret keepers and will never say 'No' to their demands. For fathers, daughters are princess, who teaches them patience and compassion. In return, fathers inspire them to follow their path to achieve their dream, be successful, independent and strong individuals.

A similar bond we can see in Hindi cinema, where fathers encouraged their daughters to follow their dreams and keep motivating till they achieve success. There are many new-age fathers who stood beside their daughters like a rock and became their guiding lamp in this glamourous world.

Take a look below:

Suneil Shetty and Athiya Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

It seems veteran actor Suneil Shetty is ageing backwards as he is giving tough competition to his daughter Athiya when it comes to styling. However, he also makes sure that he is being a good guiding lamp for his daughter when it comes to picking movies of life lessons. The two are like each other best friends and often engage in social banter.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

After the death of Sridevi, Boney became the world for his daughters Janvi and Khushi. However, it was Janhvi who came as a strong individual and supported her father after her mother's death when she was all set to make her debut in Bollywood. During the release of her film Roohi, the actress told an entertainment portal that her father encouraged her to go for this film as he believed that it has a great storyline.

Anurag Kashyap and Aaliyah Kashyap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a proud and protective father to Aaliyah but is also a role model to many dads out there. Aaliyah, who studies in the US and owns a YouTube channel, often share some priceless moments with her father on her social media handle. The father-daughter duo shares a deep bond and never shies away from addressing a sensitive topic like boyfriends, pregnancy, etc.

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Ananya Pandey is an emerging star in the Indian film industry. The actress is riding high on success after giving back to back hits from Student of the Year 2, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. However, her father Chunky had seen great struggle throughout his acting career. So taking the ques from her father, the actress is one of the most celebrated personalities in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The most unique father-daughter duo in the industry. They share a very deep bond and keeps inspiring each other with their work. Earlier, in an interview with a leading magazine, Sara revealed that they both are history nerds and enjoy going to museums talking about music and plays more than films. “I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays. This is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood,” Elle India magazine quoted the star kid saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv