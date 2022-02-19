New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the day is here! When Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are going to tie the nuptial knot today (February 19). The couple dated for about four years and will now be getting married in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and family members will be attending the ceremony. Now as per reports, Farhan's daughters from his previous marriage will also attend the ceremony.

Back in 2000, Farhan tied the knot with Adhuna Bhabani. However, the couple parted ways in 2017 and are now co-parents to Shakya and Akira.

“He introduced Shibani to his kids early on, so that they got to know her a bit and also got to spend time with them. It is beautiful how the kids have formed a bond with Shibani and now will be at the wedding to officially welcome her into their family," a close friend of Farhan was quoted as saying by India Today.

The friend quoted by the publication also revealed that Farhan and Shibani took their time in the relationship to know each other well and then decided to get married.

Last month, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram and shared an unseen family picture which included Javed Akhtar’s first wife and Farhan, Zoya’s mother, Honey Irani.

Take a look at the picture here:

While talking about Farhan and Shibani's relationship, then the love birds met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That and started dating shortly after that.

On Thursday, when the couple hosted the Haldi ceremony, several media stars and industry fellows including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted arriving at Farhan’s Mumbai home.

The wedding will take place on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse, following that, the couple will have a registered marriage and a reception on February 21.

