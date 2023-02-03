'Dated Till Eternity': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Wish Each Other On 11th Wedding Anniversary

B-town much-adored couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday. The duo wished each other by posting adorable pictures featuring them together on their respective social media spaces.

Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Genelia wrote, "Dated till Eternity. Happy Anniversary partner." The picture posted by Genelia saw them wearing simillar outfits which had 'Dated till eternity' written over them. Take a look:

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh also shared a picture in same outfits on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "My happiness, my safe place, my life…. Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko….. @geneliad." In the pic, the duo could be seen candidly posing for a selfie.

Many celebs took to the comments section to wish the adorable couple. Fardeen Khan commented, "Beautiful. Congratulations. To celebrate please put out a goofy mad video….you both are simply adorable," Dia Mirza dropped hearts, while Sanjay Kapoor also wished the fan-favourite couple as he wrote, "Happy anniversary darlings."

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have shared the screen space together in movies such as Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, and more. The couple were last seen in Mister Mummy and Ved. It is pertinent to note that Ved marked Riteish's directorial debut.