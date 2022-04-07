New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan as a politician released on the OTT platform Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. Over the past few days, this Abhishek Bachchan starrer has been generating a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise.

Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt, and dil se desi politician is also determined and strong-willed, being in the prison he discovers the new passion of completing his studies and passing class 10th. His next step is to pass dasvi kaksha! The tale of his struggle with math, history, English is one to know.

The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. In the portrayal of a dhaakad IPS officer, Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing, while Nimrat Kaur is a nice surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her husband's beloved kursi. As the movie is already released fans have also given their verdict on the same declaring it funny and Abhishek Bachchan's acting flawless.

Here's Dasvi's Twitter Review:

Watching #Dasvi .. wonderful till now… everyone is brilliant… and can we please have a petition for @juniorbachchan to wear kurta pajma only.. I loved his look in paa movie too… — Prachi Verma (@PrachiV95602766) April 7, 2022

A fan wrote, "Dear@juniorbachchancongratulations on #Dasvi, Amazing movie. Don't look at the so called reviews. It's much better than movies with pizzazz, multi multi million dollars spent on promotions and paid reviews. A movie with a message.. kudos to #TeamDasvi."

@juniorbachchan just watched #Dasvi you did a fab job. You have arrived as a true actor, totally on your own. Pick good stories and rock it! — fullyvelley (@velleybandey) April 7, 2022

#DASVI is must watch with Great must Message. It was just general about 10th Std Exam but Included was just because Brings to the very light hearted Social Comedy. @juniorbachchan is good looking forward starts his expressions & his power packed performance (1/3) — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) April 7, 2022

While another wrote, "#Dasvi is one of the best films I've ever seen related to education.A brilliant script, amazing direction, and flawless acting.@juniorbachchan is such a talented actor, but just because of some bad films, he is always being judged in terms of acting."

I loved #Dasvi and its concept... @juniorbachchan your acting was fabulous... ❤ — Jam Atif Sahito (@Atif_Sahito) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also hailed the film and promoted it. Taking to Instagram he wrote, ""Ji haan huzur, main karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?)," read his tweet.

Before the release of Dasvi, Big B shared a huge poster of the film, placed on a building and he wrote: "Bada bada sheher mein apun ka bada bada photo lagta hai - Gangaram Chaudhary. Amar Akbar Anthony ka dialogue , yahan lag gaya."

He added in his post, "Abhishek, my uttaradhikaari, my inheritor, .. my pride... proud of you."

Have you watched it yet? Do share your views!

Posted By: Ashita Singh