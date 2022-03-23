New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan has surprised his fans yet again with his all-new avatar in his upcoming movie Dasvi. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail.

The actor shared the trailer of ‘Dasvi’ on his Instagram profile and in the caption, he wrote, “Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek also penned an emotional note about ‘Dasvi’ and shared that the film is very close to his heart. The post reads, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told ‘let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film! Bahut ho gaya! Ab time aa gaya hai frontfoot pe khelne ka!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Dasvi is a social comedy film that also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah. The movie will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7, 2022.

Abhishek Bachchan has essayed very different and challenging roles in the last few years. He was last seen in Ludo, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav