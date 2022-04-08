New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dasvi is a political satire that will sometimes make you chuckle and then emotional but will also fall flat as the movie progress. The movie starts out as a story to showcase the journey of a semi-literate politician and his struggle to pass his 10th class exam. But as the film progresses, Dasvi diverts from its main plot, which leads to ineffective storytelling.

From the first scene, the film introduces you to Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), a corrupt politician, who thinks high about himself. But in the turn of events, Ganga Ram gets jailed because of the teacher recruitment scam and his wife, Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) becomes the Chief Minister of the fictional state, Harit Pradesh. When his tactics to escape the tasks given by the strict jail superintendent Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam) fails, he decides to give the Class 10th exam to avoid working in the jail.

Abhishek Bachchan, as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, shines in the film and once again proves his versatility as an actor. He will make you giggle with a self-absorbed attitude, but will also make you believe in the character development in Ganga Ram. After 'A Thursday', Yami Gautam gives yet another powerful performance as a cop and shows her authority in the movie through her strong dialogue delivery. Nimrat Kaur never fails to impress the audience with her spectacular acting. Her character in Dasvi shows a drastic transformation as she transitions from a housewife who never speaks loudly to the Chief Minister, who will do anything to stay in power.

Dasvi also gives the reference from Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Taare Zameen Par as Ganga Ram struggles to study for his exam. The movie also beautifully portrays the changing dynamics between Ganga Ram, other people in jail and Jyoti Deswal as they teach Ganga to pass his exam.

The debutant director Tushar Jalota will impress you in the first half of the film as he takes you on the journey of the corrupt politician and his change of perspective because of education. But in the second half, the movie loses its perspective and diverts its attention to other things.

Dasvi Review: 3/5

