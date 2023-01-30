Dasara Teaser: Nani’s Rustic-Action Drama Channels Inner Pushpa In Energetic First Look | Watch

Superstar Nani's much-anticipated film 'Dasara's first teaser was unveiled on Monday in multiple languages where 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli also released the teaser digitally, with top actors across the country sharing the teaser in their respective languages including Rakshit Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan.

On Monday, Nani unveiled the teaser of his upcoming release ahead of the launch and tweeted, "Remember this name… Srikanth Odela." In a not-so-subtle manner, the actor came out and announced the launch of the teaser vouching for his confidence in his film.

In the released teaser, 'Dasara' gave a glimpse of a dusty village called Veerlapalli where the village is surrounded by coal mines in an apocalyptic approach. Introducing his rowdy character Dharani with a habit of drinking his body weight every day, the first dialogue starts with, "We are not addicted to liquor," and "Drinking is an integral part of our tradition."

Apart from drinking, Nani's character also seems to demonstrate all characteristics that one could associate with a reckless young man dealing with a drinking problem and also dealing with a fearless attitude where he indulges in violence and qualms.

In the released teaser, one can smell Allu Arjun's popular 'Pushpa Raj' character in his hit film 'Pushpa' where 'Dasara' seems to be like on steroids. The film is directed and written by Srikanth Odela and is assisted by Sukumar promising to give a slugfest covered in coal dust.

The cast includes Nani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and Keerthy Suresh, where the film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukari and is set for its theatrical release on March 30.