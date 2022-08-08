Darlings: Vijay Varma Shares BTS Pics With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt | See Here

Netflix's film Darlings has impressed the audience with its gripping storyline and stellar performances by the star cast. Vijay Varma's performance as Hamza stood out to the audience and he received a lot of praise for his acting. The actor has shared some behind the scene pictures from the Darlings set and showered love to the team as well.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, "#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof."

In the first picture, Vijay can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan. He has also shared pictures with his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew and the director Jasmeet K Reen.

Darlings revolves around Badru, who lives with her abusive husband Hamza. After having enough of Hamza's abuse, Badru takes matters into her own hand and decides to take revenge on her husband with the help of her mother.

Darlings is produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production' in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Vishal Bharadwaj composed the songs for this dark comedy film and Gulzar penned the songs.

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Vijay Varma was last seen in Hurdang along with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He was recently shooting for another Netflix film 'Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Alhawat. The star cast has wrapped up shooting for the film and the movie will release on Netflix.