Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt-Starrer Takes A Dark Turn With A Hint Of Comedy | Watch

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings' made the audience excited after the release of its teaser. The actress will make her OTT debut with this film. Moreover, Darlings will be produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. The movie also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The trailer of Darlings is finally out and the movie will stream on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

Darlings will be a dark comedy film. In the trailer, we see Hamza (Vijay Varma) is missing and his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) files a missing complaint. But the trailer reveals that Hamza's wife has kidnapped him as he was an abusive person.

The official Instagram account of Netflix shared the poster of Darlings and wrote "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? (can a frog and scorpion become friends?) Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix."

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Parveez Shaikh is also the writer of the film. Vishal Bharadwaj composed the songs for this dark comedy film and Gulzar penned the songs. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. Darling will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.