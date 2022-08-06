Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt Is The Darling In This Quirky Tale Of Love And Abuse

The highly anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings' is finally out on Netflix. Dealing with a sensitive issue of domestic violence, Darlings is a dark comedy film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The movie revolves around Badru (Alia Bhatt), who is married to Hamza Sheikh (Vijay Varma) for the past 3 years.

Hamza is an abusive person who beats his wife after getting drunk and apologizes to her the next day. Badru forgives him every time, thinking Hamza loves her and refuses to leave him. After having enough of Hamza's abuse, Badru decides to take the matter into her hands and Badru decides to take the matter into her hands.

Alia Bhatt undoubtedly stole the show in Darlings. Her innocence and quirkiness with grey shade are a delight to watch and the way she portrayed the role of a lower middle-class wife, whose husband is a drunkard, proves that she can fit into any character. Shefali Shah, as Badru's helping mother, puts forth a spectacular performance and proves that she can pull off any kind of role.

Roshan Mathew in his supportive role brings charm and innocence to the film, while Vijay Varma as Hamza portrayed the role of an abusive husband so convincingly that you will forget he is just playing a character. Vijay Varma pulls off the drunkard role effortlessly and brilliantly shows his dark side on screen.

Darlings will give you a different range of emotions in every scene. You might find yourself feeling angry in one scene and hysterically laughing in another. The movie does not create any mystery or suspense and directly showcases the abusive relationship between Hamza and Badru within a few minutes.

The dark comedy genre generally makes the audience doubtful about how makers are going to showcase the sensitive issue with a pinch of humour. Darlings deals with a serious problem like domestic abuse, which is a big issue in today's society and how women suffer because of it. But director Jasmeet K Reen has done a splendid job in showcasing this social evil with a pinch of comedy.

The first half of the film might feel slow, but the film grabs the pace later. The second half of Darlings is very interesting and intriguing to watch and will keep you hooked. The comedy in the movie does not look forced and you have to give the credit to the writers. Darlings is a delightful watch and showcase the hard-hitting reality, with spectacular performances.

Ratings: 3.5/5

Streaming on: Netflix

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew

Director: Jasmeet K Reen