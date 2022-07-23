Darlings: Alia Bhatt Teases Fans With New Posters Ahead Of Trailer Release

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings' has created a lot of anticipation as the audience found the teaser of the film very intriguing. Darlings is Alia's OTT debut and the actress has also produced the film. The star cast of Darlings has shared some stills from the film, which give more information about the film's storyline. Darlings' trailer will be out on Monday.

Sharing the new posters, Alia wrote, "Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi. #DarlingsOnNetflix".

In pictures, Vijay Varma can be seen sitting with his hands tied and Alia Bhatt and Shefali can be seen standing beside him. In another picture, Alia and Shefali can be seen discussing something.

The teaser of Darlings was released a few days ago, but it did not reveal much about the plot. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix".

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Netflix shared the poster of Darlings and wrote "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? (can a frog and scorpion become friends?) Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix."

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." She further added, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark-comedy film. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Darlings is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. The movie will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.