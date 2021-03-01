Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to share the motion poster of her first film as a producer, titled 'Darlings'. She will also be seen acting in the film. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As International Women's Day is right around the corner, Alia Bhatt has an amazing surprise for her fans. Yes, the actress has now turned into a producer and recently announced her first film 'Darlings' with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, it's true! Alia dropped the motion poster of the film on social media and going by the content it seems like it's a dark-comedy based on women and their protection.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared the first motion poster of the film and captioned it as, "This one's special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent!starring the amazing @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma, @roshan.matthew...Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen & produced by @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma"

Isn't it exciting? Apart from producing, Alia will also be seen acting in the film. Along with her, actors like Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew have been roped in to play the key roles.

Meanwhile, another producer, Shah Rukh Khan too uploaded the motion teaser on his Insta handle with a caption saying,

"Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable. PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai...#Darlings presented by @redchilliesent, in association with @eternalsunshineproduction, starring @aliaabhatt, @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma and @roshan.matthew. Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen and produced by @gaurikhan, @aliaabhatt & @_gauravverma"

'Darlings' will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen and the third producer who is associated with the film is Gaurav Verma.

Talking about Alia, on the work front, the actress has quite a few films in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be hitting the theaters on July 30 and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which will be releasing on September 9. 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

So guys coming back to 'Darlings' what are your thoughts about the upcoming dark-comedy? Do let us know.

