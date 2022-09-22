‘Darkest Hour Of My Life’: Shakira Reacts To Split From Footballer Gerard Piqué

Singer and song-writer Shakira, who recently split from her partner of over 11-years, footballer Gerard Pique has finally talked about how she and their children are coping with the breakup. In an interview to a leading Hollywood magazine, Shakira spoke about how it has been ‘incredibly difficult.’

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” said the ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker.

The Spanish beauty added that there hasn’t been a place where she can take away her kids and hide away as the paparazzi have been constantly following her. “I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard,” Shakira added.

“I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?” the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ star added.

Calling the breakup hard to process, Shakira said, “Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point.” She further added, “It’s real and what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Pique met in 2010 and started dating shortly after. The couple, who had been together for over 11 years, share two children together. Shakira and Gerard parted ways nearly 3 months ago after reports of him cheating on the singer surfaced all over the media.