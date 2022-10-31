Daniel Radcliffe To Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine? Harry Potter Actor Has THIS To Say

Daniel Radcliffe, who is best known for his work in the Harry Potter franchise, was rumoured to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise. However, the actor has debunked all the rumours and claims, according to a report by Deadline.

"It's purely a press tour rumour; I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth," he recently told GQ in an interview.

Being easily identifiable by a role is something Radcliffe knows can be difficult to shake off and that's why he says he doesn't "ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time."

Earlier this year and while appearing on The View, co-host Ana Navarro asked Radcliffe about the rumours he was next to play Wolverine, something that he denied.

"This is something that comes up every so often, I think because in the comics Wolverine is short, so every so often they're like, 'Who's a short actor?' There's never been any actual truth to it," he said on the ABC talk show.

"Every so often I get bored of answering the questions sensibly, so I just make a joke like I did the other day and that sort of has reignited the rumours of it, but there's nothing going on."

In September 2022, Ryan Reynolds announced the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise and also announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film. Deadpool 3 is expected to release on November 8, 2024.

Talking about Deadpool, the movie is a spin-off of the X-Men film series. Deadpool franchise star Rya Reynolds is in the lead role. Apart from Ryan, the movie also stars Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. Ryan was also seen in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman was first seen as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men. He later reprised his role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, Logan, etc. He was last seen as Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan.