Daniel Kaluuya Aka W'Kabi Won't Be A Part Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theatres on November 11 and will be the third new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be released in 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6 and Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler who also directed the first edition of Black Panther.

Earlier, there was a lot of uncertainty about the sequel after Chadwick Boseman who played the character of T'challa/Black Panther died due to colon cancer in August 2020.. But the movie is all set to return in phase 4 of MCU. Now as per the latest reports on the same, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya will be missing in action from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

For the unversed, in "Black Panther", Kaluuya played W'Kabi, the best friend to T'Challa/Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) and the head of security for the Border Tribe of the fictional African nation Wakanda.

Kaluuya told Rotten Tomatoes that he had to exit the film due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's movie "Nope", which is scheduled for a July 22 release. The actor was nominated for the best leading actor Oscar for his role in Peele's superhit horror film "Get Out" (2017).

Following Boseman's demise, Marvel decided not to recast the role of T'Challa. The sequel will explore other characters from the world of "Black Panther", while also honouring Boseman's legacy.

The COVID-19 pandemic added to the makers' woes as several stars tested positive for the virus on set. In 2021, Wright suffered an injury while filming a stunt sequence, which further delayed production.

"Wakanda Forever" will see Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett reprise their roles.

The follow-up will also have new cast members with Dominique Thorne making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams / Ironheart alongside Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta in undisclosed roles.