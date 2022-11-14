Dangal Star Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Her Battle With Epilepsy | Read More

FATIMA Sana Shaikh debuted on big screens in the Aamir Khan Starrer ‘Dangal’. However, she started her career as a child artist in ‘Chachi 420’ and later on was seen in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’.

As Epilepsy Awareness Month has begun, the actor recently came out and revealed being diagnosed with epilepsy, where she shared her traumatic experiences and is also answering various queries related to the disease. The actress disclosed that she was diagnosed during the training of ‘Dangal’ and straightaway landed up in the hospital where she undertook several tests and tested positive.

The actress also shares her condition with all her film directors and they all have been very understanding and supportive. The actress stated, “some odd and tough days” are there which slows her process down, however, she later added, “But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder.”

During her AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions, she also answered a user when asked whether the disease releases a smell like a stinking shoe. The actress soon came to action and replied, “This is a myth. Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. The Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Haha! People have done this to me! Horrible” she posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.