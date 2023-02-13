Dancing With The Stars: Watch Kiara, Sidharth Groove To 'Burj Khalifa', 'Kala Chasma' With Other Celebs In Viral Videos

On Sunday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra held a lavish reception at St Regis in Mumbai, which was attended by many famous celebrities from Bollywood including Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, and Kajol. An inside video from the reception has now been made available online, showcasing the newlyweds and other guests dancing to the song Burj Khalifa in a red-lit hall.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Only a select number of famous personalities, including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, were present at the wedding. The newlyweds later shared their first photos and an adorable video from the romantic ceremony on Instagram.

Many celebs from Bollywood such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, among many others took to Instagram Stories and shared sweet congratulatory notes for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Kiara and Sid thanked all the celebs for the wishes on Instagram Stories. An earlier video emerged from the reception party where the couple were seen grooving to Kala Chasma.

A previous video from their reception showed the couple dancing to the popular song Kala Chasma.

The couple, after their wedding, travelled to Delhi, which is Sidharth's hometown, to attend a reception for the groom's family and friends. Afterwards, they flew down to Mumbai and greeted the paparazzi at the airport with sweets.

The grand reception for their Bollywood friends marked the end of their week-long wedding celebrations.