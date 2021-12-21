New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are back with a new sizzling song, 'Dance Meri Rani', which was released on Tuesday. It is for the second time after Naach Meri Rani, the dancer has collaborated with the Punjabi singer.

The track features Nora as a mermaid, but as soon as the singer touches her, she immediately transforms into a human, and what happens next will leave you entertained.

The song is penned by Rashmi Virag, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru and Zahrah S Khan. Choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, Nora takes over the screen and shows off her sizzling moves keeping the vibe of the song intact.

Here have a look at the song:

Earlier, talking about the song, guru in a statement said, "With ‘Dance Meri Rani’ we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It’s a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour.”

Nora further added, "I’m grateful to all the love people across the world showered on ‘Nach Meri Rani’ and I felt responsible to my audience to take ‘Dance Meri Rani’ to one step higher, and hence, we have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song an audio as well as a visual treat.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Guru and Nora were hitting the headlines after the two were spotted chilling in Goa. Fans were speculated that the duo is dating. However, now it seems the duo were shooting for their recently released song.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv