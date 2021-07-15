Silsila was released in 1981 and starred Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. Meanwhile, this Dance Deewane 3 episode will be aired on TV on July 17. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reality shows become even more impactful with a presence of a celebrity guest. And somewhat a similar situation is set to happen with Madhuri Dixit's 'Dance Deewane 3'. Yes, this weekend, the show will be witnessing none other than veteran actress Rekha as their guest who will be making her appearance in the show for an episode.

In the latest promo released by the channel on its social media handle, it was seen that Rekha and Madhuri was recreating an iconic scene between the former and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. You read that right! While Rekha played her role, Madhuri essayed Jaya Bachchan's character from the hit 1981 Yash Raj film.

The duo were heard exchanging dialogues where Madhuri says, "Amit mere pati hain, mera dharm hai". To this, Rekha replies saying, "Woh mera pyar hai."

Along with the teaser of the episode, the caption read as, "Silsila yeh chhahat ka ho ya deewangi ka, @madhuridixitnene aur #RekhaJi lekar aa rahe hai voh pal jo aapko bilkul miss nahi karne chahiye... Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3 Sat- Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par..."

Take a look at the promo of the show here:

Isn't it exciting to watch?

Meanwhile, the leading ladies were reciting the dialogues, the film's song 'Dekha Ek Khwab' was playing in the background.

For the unversed, Silsila was produced under Yash Raj Films banner and was released back in 1981. The film is considered one of the most prominent projects of Rekha and apart from her it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead.

The film portrayed a love triangle between Rekha, Amitabh and Jaya's characters.

On the other hand, talking about Dance Deewane 3, apart from Rekha, so far the show has witnessed a few guests including Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

