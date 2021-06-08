In the video, Sidharth Shukla was looking dapper in a black suit while Madhuri Dixit looked stunning as usual in a beautiful red saree. Scroll down to take a look at the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: it's difficult not to think of romance and dance when there's Madhuri Dixit. Anyone who meets the Dhak-Dhak Girl would never let go of an opportunity to dance with her and the same happened with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the actor was there to shoot for the reality show Dance Deewane 3's episode where he went to promote his OTT series Broken But Beautiful 3.

In the latest promo of the show released by the channel on its social media handle, Sidharth and Madhuri were seen grooving together on the song 'Tera Naam Liya' from her film Ram Lakhan. In the video, the actor was looking dapper in a black suit while Madhuri looked stunning as usual in a beautiful red saree.

The channel's official Instagram account captioned their dance clip saying, "Bollywood beauty @madhuridixitnene aur sabke heartthrob @realsidharthshukla aaye hain ek sath, ek alag romantic andaaz lekar! Drop a if you loved this andaaz! Watch them on #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par (sic)."

Well, the song 'Tera Naam Liya' was originally picturized on Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia and was a big hit in those days. Apart from the duo, the film Ram Lakhan also starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Dance Deewane 3, so, yet another video is surfacing where Sidharth and Madhuri are seen re-creating a romantic scene from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

The film Dil Toh Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Coming back to Sidharth Shukla's series Broken But Beautiful 3, it is an OTT release that premiered on May 29. Apart from Shukla, the show features actress Sonia Rathee.

