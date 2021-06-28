90s queens Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon shake a leg together on eachother's popular songs 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' on Dance Deewane 3. Scroll down to watch the video here.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Two 90s dance queens Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon who ruled the decade with their hit numbers shared a stage for the first time on Dance Deewane 3. Yes, the two divas came together for the special episode of the dance reality show where the duo grooved on eachother's popular tracks 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

The duo even danced together on Raveena’s song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'.

Their video promo was shared by the channel's official Instagram page online. The video was captioned as, "Khoob hoga dhamaal jab hum sabke favourite Dhak Dhak aur Tip Tip dance ka hoga swap. Dekhna na bhoolein Madhuri aur Raveena ka yeh iconic dance, #DanceDeewane3 mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3"

Take a look at Madhuri and Raveena's dance here:

As soon as the promo was shared, it went viral and fans couldn't help but gush over the two beauties dancing together.

Meanwhile, talking about Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri is one of the judges of the reality show and Raveena Tandon made her appearance as a special guest for just an episode.

For the unversed, the two ladies have worked together in a film but they haven't shared screen space. Madhuri did a cameo in Raveena's films 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Gharwali Baharwali'.

On the work front, Madhuri and Raveena both are all set to make their digital debut on OTT platform Netflix, where Madhuri will work in a show named 'Finding Anamika' while Raveena will be seen in webseries 'Aranyak' which is of crime-thriller genre.

