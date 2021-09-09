Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will be present as special guests for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi episode of Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Ganesh Chaturthi is arriving soon, everyone seems to be in a festive mood already and same is happening for TV shows onscreen. Yes, the Ganpati celebrations are on in the reality show Dance Deewane 3 where the team Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia and others welcomed Lord Ganesha on the sets.

Yes, the channel's social media handle shared the promo of the upcoming episode online where Madhuri can be seen carrying the Ganpati idol in her arms. Apart from the judges and contestants, the special guests who were spotted gracing the show were actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Yes, it's true! The divas will be seen in the forthcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 where they will be celebrating the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi and praising the performance of the contestants.

Yami and Jacqueline will have lots of fun moments upon their entry, and Jacqueline's moment with contestant Piyush surely makes for a hilarious highlight.

The actress shall be seen gushing over the contestant, Piyush Gurbhele's cuteness, and Yami will ask him, "Who do you think is cuter, me or Jacqueline?" He will reply, being his usual shy, "Yami ma'am's eyes are very cute and Jacqueline ma'am's smile is very pretty. And today among all the ladies Jacqueline ma'am looks the prettiest".

Pulling his leg, Yami will say "And I am not looking pretty?" to which Piyush simply calls her "cute". At that moment, Madhuri shall crack her own joke saying, "Are you going to say nothing for me?"

Both Yami and Jacqueline will be seen grooving on 'Genda Phool' with dancing queen Madhuri and the rest of the judges as well.

'Dance Deewane' airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal